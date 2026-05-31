Lukashenko Enlists Russia’s Far East Governor as Bridge to Pyongyang

Minsk, 1 June 2026 — Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has asked the Governor of Russia’s Primorsky Krai, Oleg Kozhemyako, to serve as a key intermediary in developing trade relations with North Korea, describing the idea as a natural extension of the already close Minsk–Vladivostok–Pyongyang triangle.

The veteran Russian governor — a long-time friend of Belarus who has visited the country in his previous roles as head of the Amur and Sakhalin regions — held talks with Lukashenko in the President’s personal office rather than the usual formal hall, a sign of the genuine trust between the two men.

Lukashenko expressed satisfaction with the steady growth in bilateral trade despite the vast distance between the two territories. “From Brest to Vladivostok is the full width of our common Fatherland, yet our trade dynamics are quite good,” he said. “This year we should definitely surpass the $100 million mark in mutual trade turnover.”

The President invited Kozhemyako to visit the BELAGRO international agricultural exhibition opening the following day, saying Belarus was ready to show everything it has to offer. He noted that Belarus has already opened a multi-brand centre in Primorsky Krai and that Belarusian goods enjoy strong demand there.

A central theme of the conversation was the potential for deeper cooperation with the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea. Lukashenko, who recently paid an official visit to Pyongyang, spoke warmly of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“The head of the DPRK made a very strong impression on me — a smart, young, forward-looking man focused on cooperation. He is no dictator, nor could he be in practice. We have established excellent relations,” the President said, turning to Kozhemyako. “Oleg Nikolayevich, we are counting on you very much to provide the intermediary services we discussed earlier in our trade with the DPRK.”

Lukashenko noted that Kim Jong Un and Governor Kozhemyako already know each other well. “He told me a lot about you. I said: ‘That’s our man, our friend.’ He was pleased and fully supported the idea of the Belarus–Primorsky Krai–DPRK cooperation triangle.”

Kozhemyako confirmed that new transport links are coming online: an automobile bridge across the border with North Korea is being completed, alongside a ferry service and improved rail connections. “We have already begun working on issues related to goods delivery and mutual settlements,” the governor said.

The Belarusian leader emphasised that such cooperation would benefit Primorsky Krai as well. “We can lend a shoulder where needed, but you will provide the main support — and it will be advantageous for you too. This will be another lever for the development of Primorsky Krai.”

Kozhemyako responded positively: “There is demand in the DPRK for both your machinery and your products. I think this route will be very convenient for them. Our relations allow us to do this openly and without any unnecessary complications.”

Lukashenko specifically instructed the Head of the Presidential Administration, Dmitry Krutoy, to take note: “Dmitry Nikolayevich, this is something we must keep in mind. They can help us enormously. We won’t need to reinvent the wheel — they invented it long ago.”

The conversation also touched on practical aspects of current trade. Russia’s new digital import control system (SPOT) for goods from EAEU countries was introduced on 1 June. While acknowledging possible initial challenges, Lukashenko stressed that he and President Putin had agreed in Astana to eliminate unnecessary bureaucracy and border queues.

“We are monitoring the situation closely together with President Putin and will take timely measures if needed,” he said. “It may complicate trade a little, but it will not stop it.”

He reassured Kozhemyako that the high level of trust remains unchanged: “You know that we can accept your products on your word alone, without any QR codes or extra paperwork. We will always create the best conditions for you.”

Primorsky Krai is moving toward long-term leasing contracts with Belarusian enterprises. Such arrangements have already been successfully tested with MAZ trucks, and the region is now interested in a five-year contract for lifts from Mogilevliftmash (500–600 units per year). Similar long-term deals are being prepared for buses and specialised vehicles adapted to the Far East’s terrain.

Following the presidential meeting, discussions at government level highlighted the importance of the first multi-brand Belarusian machinery centre opened in the Russian Far East, with plans for a second centre and a MAZ exhibition-service centre by the end of 2026.

Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Shuleiko praised Kozhemyako’s personal contribution: “On your charisma, enthusiasm and love for our country, you set an example of how to be friends with Belarusians and what useful things can be found here.”

The partnership is also gaining momentum in agriculture, with projects in dairy farming and poultry meat production under discussion. Several agreements may be signed during the upcoming 13th Forum of Regions of Belarus and Russia.