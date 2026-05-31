Lukashenko Congratulates Italian People on Proclamation Day of the Italian Republic

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President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has congratulated the Italian people on the occasion of the National Holiday - Proclamation Day of the Italian Republic. BelTA reports, citing the Belarusian leader's press service.

"Your country is known throughout the world for its rich history, unique cultural heritage, talented people, and ability to preserve its traditions while simultaneously moving forward," the congratulatory message reads.

The head of state noted that Belarusians value the long-standing ties between the two nations, which have been built on mutual trust and sincere friendship.

"I am convinced that, despite current challenges and changing international situation, the Belarusian-Italian partnership will gradually strengthen and gain new meaning," the President emphasized.