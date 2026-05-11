The UK local elections were a shock for the ruling party. Keir Starmer's Labour lost 1,500 seats – a colossal defeat, which the Prime Minister himself called "a rout no one expected." The opposition, represented by Nigel Farage's Reform UK Party, which has existed for only four years, has literally burst onto the political agenda.

Oleg Dyachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Committee of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, analyzed the reasons for Labour's failure, the departure from the two-party system, and how "Starmerism" represents the death of a core idea in the studio of Channel One.

The British political system is undergoing tectonic shifts. The two-party system is becoming a thing of the past, giving way to a multi-party system. "Local elections demonstrated that the issues that concern voters—road repairs, public services, infrastructure—are not being addressed. Today, the UK is in a period of economic stagnation and faces major immigration challenges. The tangled web of issues affecting the lives of every Briton is not being addressed," the expert explained.

British media even coined the term "Starmerism"—a lack of a clear position. Starmer hasn't answered voters: is he for or against NATO, is he a Trumpist or an anti-Trumpist? What is he for? "There's no clear position. That's why the Reform Party is gaining popularity, the Liberal Democrats, and the Greens have gained ground," stated Dyachenko.

Instead of focusing on the welfare of citizens, Labour has focused all its efforts on international projects—the Middle East, Ukraine. "Labour has become preoccupied with foreign policy issues and has neglected to address issues related to improving the well-being of residents," the expert concluded.

Starmer's party hasn't made a clear statement on the Gaza conflict, the armed intervention in Iran, or immigration policy. But voters want to know where they stand.

The Reform UK Party, led by Nigel Farage, is a political newcomer; it is gaining weight and popularity, especially among the lower and middle classes.