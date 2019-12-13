EuropeU.S.A.UkraineRussiaMiddle East

Foreign ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine call for negotiations with Russia

The next peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should be held with the participation of Russia. This statement was made by the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine after talks in Bratislava. They expressed the view that there is no military solution to the conflict, calling for peaceful dialogue.

Robert Kennedy Jr. and the son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. called for peace talks with Russia. They published their opinion in the influential American newspaper The Hill. The authors said that the war fever in the United States has reached an unprecedented level.

