3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Foreign ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine call for negotiations with Russia
The next peace talks to resolve the conflict in Ukraine should be held with the participation of Russia. This statement was made by the foreign ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine after talks in Bratislava. They expressed the view that there is no military solution to the conflict, calling for peaceful dialogue.
Robert Kennedy Jr. and the son of former US President Donald Trump Jr. called for peace talks with Russia. They published their opinion in the influential American newspaper The Hill. The authors said that the war fever in the United States has reached an unprecedented level.
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
