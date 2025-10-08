Today, Russia significantly outstrips the United States in nuclear potential. Therefore, the United States will use any additional time available for deterrence to catch up and surpass Russia, keeping an eye on the prospects of a future conflict.

The New START Treaty, the agreement between Russia and the United States on the further reduction and limitation of strategic offensive arms, expires in 2026. On the program "That's Something Different," State Duma Deputy and Russian Army General Andrei Gurulev was asked whether this could lead to a new nuclear arms race and whether the United States would be willing to renew the treaty.

The Treaty between Russia and the United States on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms expires in February of next year. Moscow is prepared to adhere to the document's restrictions for another year after its expiration. But only if Washington follows suit. The White House considered the proposal for two weeks before responding. Trump ultimately supported the idea, calling it a good one. But is everything really that simple in this situation?

"Americans understand perfectly well that Russia is the only country in the world capable of inflicting irreparable or critical damage on the United States of America—or, in Russian terms, simply wiping it off the face of the earth. And no one can do anything about it," he said. "That is, the weapons we have are a very serious and formidable arsenal. It's clear that the use of nuclear weapons is currently prescribed in the Russian Federation's doctrine. As the military says, even a stick fires once a year. Therefore, the Americans are very concerned about the issue of strategic nuclear deterrence."

The Russian general believes that the START treaty is a good step and should exist in any form. He argues that there should be some new comprehensive treaty covering strategic offensive weapons, missile defense, and hull weapons limitations.

He believes the Americans are hesitating because, despite the difficult times, Russia has gradually modernized its entire nuclear arsenal since the early 2000s. "Completely. That is, today, almost 80% of our nuclear arsenal is the latest weapons, currently on combat alert. Let me remind you that these are our Strategic Missile Forces, which are armed with either silos or mobile launchers of strategic intercontinental missiles of various modifications. These are strategic intercontinental missiles, which are carried on our nuclear-powered submarines and submarines. And, of course, our strategic aviation with long-range cruise missiles. Therefore, you know, we have modernized all of this; we have it all in stock," he emphasized.

"The Americans have fallen a bit short in this regard. They probably weren't serious about it at the time. And today, it's clear that even a year won't be enough for them to catch up with us in modernization. We have more warheads than they do. It's clear that we count their warheads along with the British and French. There's some basic parity there. But France also currently has half its warheads non-combat-ready, and the situation with Britain is even less clear. It's just over 200. And the British don't control these weapons. They're on American carriers. So I think the Americans control these weapons. Therefore, we're in a winning position here. And, perhaps, the Americans, more than anyone, are more interested than we are in this new treaty coming into force."

Under the current circumstances, the Russian general was asked how likely a nuclear war is.

"If we're talking about a global nuclear strike, then yes," he replied. "But in addition to strategic nuclear weapons, we also have non-strategic nuclear weapons, what we call tactical nuclear weapons. They differ from strategic ones not in power, but in range. Here, as they say, no one has yet set any restrictions."

Andrei Gurulev, General, State Duma Deputy

"I want to remind you that nuclear weapons are the heritage of the Soviet, and now Russian, and including Belarusian people, who currently possess them. They were created back when people lived in dugouts, starving after the Great Patriotic War. But it was absolutely necessary to secure our homeland. And we have every moral right, within the framework of our nuclear doctrine, to use them."