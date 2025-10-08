3.69 BYN
Further Steps toward Escalation: NATO to Launch Military Exercises near Russia's Borders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
NATO is considering further steps toward military escalation. According to the Financial Times, the alliance is discussing more proactive measures to deter Russia. Specifically, the use of combat drones for intelligence gathering and a lowering of the threshold for the use of force for pilots patrolling its eastern borders are being proposed.
Another option is to conduct NATO military exercises near the borders with Russia, particularly in more remote areas. What are the areas involved is not specified.
However, one of the alliance's goals is reportedly to standardize the procedures for air patrol pilots. Currently, these rules vary among NATO member states.