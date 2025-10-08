The European Parliament called for the downing of Russian aircraft in European airspace. The EU legislative body adopted a corresponding resolution. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that accusations of Russia violating European airspace are groundless, and no evidence has been presented.

Nevertheless, the European Parliament will encourage any initiative, "including the elimination of threats through violations of the airspace of EU states and NATO allies, as well as drone incursions into critical facilities in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway," the resolution states.