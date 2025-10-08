3.69 BYN
European Parliament calls for downing of Russian aircraft in EU airspace
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The European Parliament called for the downing of Russian aircraft in European airspace. The EU legislative body adopted a corresponding resolution. Moscow has repeatedly emphasized that accusations of Russia violating European airspace are groundless, and no evidence has been presented.
Nevertheless, the European Parliament will encourage any initiative, "including the elimination of threats through violations of the airspace of EU states and NATO allies, as well as drone incursions into critical facilities in Denmark, Sweden, and Norway," the resolution states.
According to independent experts, the hysteria surrounding the entry of unidentified drones into EU territory is being hyped solely to justify their spending on militarization.