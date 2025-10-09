Ryzhenkov shares insights into agenda of CIS summit in Dushanbe

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit. In Dushanbe, he will participate in the meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). The head of state’s aircraft, bearing the number one, has landed in the capital of the Asian republic. The President was greeted by Prime Minister Kokhir Rasulzoda.

Approximately twenty key issues will be on the agenda for the heads of state of the Commonwealth. On the eve of the organization’s 35th anniversary next year, there are plans to consider several initiatives aimed at strengthening its international standing. Notably, discussions will include the creation of the "CIS plus" format and granting observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) within the CIS framework.

The agenda encompasses topics such as energy security, military cooperation, border security, and the fight against transnational crime. One particularly significant item for Belarus is a joint statement from the CIS leaders in relation to the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster.

Additionally, coordinated actions by CIS countries regarding this issue will be discussed in the context of the United Nations General Assembly session.

It is also worth noting that today Dushanbe is hosting a meeting of CIS foreign ministers.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarusian Foreign Minister:

"The upcoming summit is significant not only as a platform for dialogue among like-minded countries—those leading CIS states who, under similar circumstances, are building their independence and fostering cooperation within this international organization across various areas."

The Minister emphasized that the Commonwealth was established nearly 35 years ago and has since developed into a serious international organization. Nevertheless, it continues to evolve, with several initiatives confirming this progress. For example, at the upcoming summit, discussions will include expanding opportunities for new participants and defining the status of other states within the CIS.

"Further decisions will focus on strengthening the international positioning of the CIS. Topics such as cooperation with other regional organizations and granting observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization will also be discussed," Ryzhenkov added.