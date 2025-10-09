Lukashenko Outlines Strategic Priorities of CIS at Closed-Door Meeting

President Alexander Lukashenko articulated the fundamental strategic directions of the Commonwealth of Independent States during a high-level, closed-door session of the CIS Heads of State Council, as reported by BELTA.

“Countering terrorism, strengthening border security, and combating transnational crime are no longer tasks confined to specific agencies,” Lukashenko emphasized. “They have become integral components of national security for each member state of the CIS,” he stated. The broad agenda of the meeting serves as a direct confirmation that contemporary threats are universal, affecting all.

“We are witnesses to and active participants in tectonic shifts in the geopolitical landscape. For some, these shifts signify a painful adjustment of ambitions to reality. For us, in Eurasia, they represent a necessary, albeit challenging, step toward elevating our global role and consolidating the stature of one of the most significant political and economic centers in a multipolar world,” the Belarusian leader underscored.

He expressed confidence that shared challenges necessitate maximum coordination and the harnessing of the CIS’s full potential. “Our aim today is not merely to acknowledge risks and analyze opportunities but to develop concrete, practically implementable mechanisms for cooperation,” he added.

Ensuring Security and Preserving Peace as Absolute Priorities

“I would like to draw attention to several key strategic directions in our organization’s activities. First and foremost: the absolute priority is ensuring security and maintaining peace across the Commonwealth’s space. We must prevent CIS countries from becoming entangled in perilous adventures that threaten not only our region but humanity as a whole,” he declared.

Lukashenko noted that the CIS sectoral councils, operating within the security domain, respond swiftly to emerging threats and challenges. “Under their guidance, we will adopt very important decisions and documents: cooperation programs for countering terrorism and extremism for 2026–2028, plans to strengthen border security along external borders for 2026–2030, and a Concept of Military Cooperation until 2030,” he announced.