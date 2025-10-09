Eurosceptic Andrej Babiš, who has every chance of becoming Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, has run into the expected problems. A Prague court has demanded that parliament lift his immunity: criminal proceedings have been instituted against him, which could very well land him in jail.

The gist of the charges is this: 17 years ago, Babiš allegedly fraudulently received a €2 million subsidy from the European Union to support his business. These accusations have already been twice found to be unfounded by various courts. And now, suddenly, the case has been removed from the archives, and Babiš is set to be sent to prison instead of the prime minister's office.

European authorities are certainly inventive. In Romania, the results of the presidential election were overturned because of a Eurosceptic, and in Germany and Austria, parties disloyal to the EU are being pushed out of power.