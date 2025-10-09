Lukashenko arrives in Tajikistan to participate in CIS summit

Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Tajikistan on October 9 for a working visit. The occasion was the CIS Heads of State Summit. The organization is expecting structural changes that will allow for expanded cooperation with other countries. Many of the CIS heads of state arrived on the eve of the summit. The politicians managed to connect during an informal dinner.

Our President arrived in Dushanbe this evening. Alexander Lukashenko was greeted at the ramp by the country's Prime Minister and the Deputy Foreign Minister of Tajikistan.

The leaders of the CIS countries will approve a concept for military cooperation until 2030.

On October 10, Lukashenko, Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan, the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and the summit chairman, the President of Tajikistan, will sit down for negotiations. Ukraine and Moldova have been formally members of the CIS for many years. Although they have withdrawn from some agreements, they continue to enjoy the most beneficial ones.

The summit agenda seems to be more military-oriented. The situation around the CIS is tense. Military cooperation in our shared space remains an important factor in ensuring regional stability. At the Dushanbe summit, the leaders of the Commonwealth countries are expected to approve a concept for military cooperation until 2030.

CIS Foreign Ministers Hold Talks in Dushanbe

On October 9, the CIS foreign ministers completed all preparatory work for the summit, which involved heads of state. They also exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues.

On October 10, at the CIS summit, the heads of state will review approximately two dozen documents.

Several of these documents relate to counterterrorism, protecting the CIS's external borders, and decisions concerning security cooperation. Today, the politicians had the opportunity to communicate in person and during an informal dinner.