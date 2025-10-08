Vote Failed: European Parliament Turns down No-Confidence Votes against von der Leyen

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ae592aa-c166-478b-b4e2-8a64b211a9fe/conversions/cb465dd2-eea8-450f-be00-6c183ea076ba-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ae592aa-c166-478b-b4e2-8a64b211a9fe/conversions/cb465dd2-eea8-450f-be00-6c183ea076ba-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ae592aa-c166-478b-b4e2-8a64b211a9fe/conversions/cb465dd2-eea8-450f-be00-6c183ea076ba-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/4ae592aa-c166-478b-b4e2-8a64b211a9fe/conversions/cb465dd2-eea8-450f-be00-6c183ea076ba-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The European Parliament rejected motions of no-confidence in von der Leyen and her Executive Board. First, a motion from the Patriots for Europe faction led by Bardella failed. The group accused the EC president of a lack of transparency in trade agreements.

A second motion from the Left in the European Parliament faction criticized von der Leyen for her inaction in the face of Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip. Both motions failed to secure the required majority.