U.S. Congress Passed Record Military Budget for 2026

The battle between Republicans and Democrats continues in the United States. Congress has failed to pass a government funding bill for the seventh time.

The consequences of the shutdown are becoming more dangerous by the hour. The Secretary of Energy stated that funding for the maintenance and modernization of the country's nuclear arsenal is expected to run out in the coming days.

900,000 government officials have been furloughed. Museums, national parks and research institutes are closed.