3.69 BYN
3.00 BYN
3.49 BYN
U.S. Congress Passed Record Military Budget for 2026
The battle between Republicans and Democrats continues in the United States. Congress has failed to pass a government funding bill for the seventh time.
The consequences of the shutdown are becoming more dangerous by the hour. The Secretary of Energy stated that funding for the maintenance and modernization of the country's nuclear arsenal is expected to run out in the coming days.
900,000 government officials have been furloughed. Museums, national parks and research institutes are closed.
Meanwhile, it's not as if parliamentarians are idle: they approved a record military budget. Next year, $925 billion will be allocated for the army, half a billion of which will go to Ukraine. Trump now has to sign the military budget, and there are unlikely to be any delays.