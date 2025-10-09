3.69 BYN
3.01 BYN
3.50 BYN
Lukashenko: CIS Countries Not to Be Drawn into Extremely Dangerous Adventures that Threaten Humanity
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Speaking at a narrow format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has warned of the danger of involving CIS countries in extremely risky adventures. He emphasized that such actions pose a threat not only to the stability of the region but also to the security of all humanity, BELTA reports.
"Ensuring security and maintaining peace in the Commonwealth is an absolute priority. We must not allow CIS countries to be drawn into extremely dangerous adventures that threaten both our region and all of humanity," the head of state emphasized.