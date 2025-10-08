The deal is done! Ceasefire in Gaza Strip enters into force

The agreement stipulates that Hamas will hand over hostages to Israel within 72 hours. In response, the IDF will begin a partial withdrawal from the enclave within 24 hours and release 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Reuters reported that the ceasefire in Gaza will only take effect after the Israeli government approves the agreement with Hamas (expected to happen this evening).

Earlier in Sharm el-Sheikh, after three days of negotiations, the parties agreed to the first phase of US President Donald Trump's proposed plan to resolve the conflict.

This plan includes the following initiatives:

Gaza will be free of terrorism;

Israel will cease bombing;

Palestinian detainees will be released;

Hamas members surrender their weapons and receive amnesty;

Gaza's sewage and electricity services are restored;

UN and Red Cross representatives are allowed into the region;

Gaza is placed under the control of a transitional government.