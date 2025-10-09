In a tumultuous turn of events, France finds itself embroiled in a political upheaval unseen in almost seventy years. The nation teeters on the brink of instability, with social tensions mounting alongside a national debt that has surpassed €3 trillion. Amidst this turbulence, the acting Minister for Ecological Transformation issued an apology to the citizens for what she called a political "circus."

The latest developments—resignation of Prime Minister Édouard Philippe and Macron's missteps—have plunged France into a crisis of unprecedented scale. How do the authorities plan to navigate this storm? And what does butter have to do with it all? Let us examine the political landscape and piece together the puzzle.

France’s new prime minister has already made his mark. In the Fifth Republic, political stability is a myth; ministers frequently abandon their posts. In less than two years, five individuals have held the premiership. During this period, one lasted less than a month amid a deepening internal crisis. Recently, a European meme joked about Liz Truss’s 50-day tenure in the UK, symbolized by a head of lettuce. But the situation in France has now eclipsed that—people are joking about butter, which outlives the duration of Le Gournu’s premiership.

Le Gournu, once a close associate of President Macron and dubbed the "darling" of Brigitte Macron by the French media, resigned citing the inability to find compromise among the polarized political factions. "I made some errors," he admitted, "but if I regret anything about the government, it’s that the team that will carry the responsibility forward—regardless of who they are or the president’s choice—must be completely detached from presidential ambitions."

Following the resignation, Macron wandered alone along the Seine for hours, a symbol of his declining popularity. His approval rating has plummeted to 14%, with critics accusing him of over-focusing on foreign policy. The British Times calls him a "lame duck." Some former premiers, including Édouard Philippe, are already calling for early elections. Marine Le Pen’s National Rally has declared it will vote for no-confidence in any future government.

Le Pen lambasts:

"Today’s political leaders are like riders on a bucking horse—not to reach a destination, but to see how long they can stay on before being thrown off."

France now faces three potential pathways: the dissolution of the National Assembly—a move supported by 60% of the French people; early presidential elections—a scenario where, if held today, Marine Le Pen’s candidate would likely win the first round; or, albeit unlikely, the president stepping down, despite the National Assembly rejecting calls for impeachment from over a hundred deputies.

What lies ahead? International media weigh in. The New York Times notes that the rapid pace of political developments over the past week, coupled with deepening disagreements over the 2023 pension reforms, signal that France’s troubles are far from over.

Le Figaro reports that, amid the dance between the Élysée Palace and the Matignon, the outgoing Prime Minister was supposed to craft a political solution before the presidential side took back the initiative. President Macron remains intent on avoiding a parliament dissolution or his own resignation.

Politico warns that these governmental upheavals could weaken the European Union and exacerbate economic instability across the Eurozone.

Pavel Feldman, a professor at the Academy of Labor and Social Relations in Russia, comments:

“The opposition currently lacks the political resources to force leaders like Ursula von der Leyen or Macron to resign. That moment will inevitably come, considering the direction they’re steering Europe. But not today, perhaps not tomorrow—most likely the day after. From the path chosen by the current EU political elite, there’s no way out but toward confrontation.”