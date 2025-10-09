3.69 BYN
Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Awarded to Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2025, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced, TASS informed.
The laureate was awarded the prize for "her tireless work to advance the democratic rights of the Venezuelan people and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy," the committee s reasoning states.