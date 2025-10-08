President of Belarus arrives in Tajikistan on working visit

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko arrived in Tajikistan on a working visit. In Dushanbe, he will participate in a meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council. Air Force One, the head of state, landed in the capital of the Asian republic. Prime Minister Kohir Rasulzada greeted the President.

Approximately 20 issues will be submitted for consideration by the CIS heads of state. Ahead of the Organization's 35th anniversary next year, it is planned to consider a number of initiatives to strengthen its international positioning, in particular, the creation of the "CIS Plus" format and granting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization observer status within the CIS.

The meeting's agenda also includes energy security, military cooperation, border security, and the fight against transnational crime. One of the most significant items on the summit agenda for Belarus is the statement by the CIS heads of state on the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster.