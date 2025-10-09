Lukashenko Urges CIS Leaders to Strengthen Economic Foundations

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a4d11a7-c202-4b6b-a6bd-8d1afef8d3f1/conversions/9252a29e-ee95-4121-be01-22844b56f1e0-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a4d11a7-c202-4b6b-a6bd-8d1afef8d3f1/conversions/9252a29e-ee95-4121-be01-22844b56f1e0-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a4d11a7-c202-4b6b-a6bd-8d1afef8d3f1/conversions/9252a29e-ee95-4121-be01-22844b56f1e0-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/7a4d11a7-c202-4b6b-a6bd-8d1afef8d3f1/conversions/9252a29e-ee95-4121-be01-22844b56f1e0-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke of the need to strengthen the economic foundation within the Commonwealth, BelTA reported.

"Economics and competition underlie many, if not all, modern conflicts. To prevail in this struggle, ensure sustainable development, and improve the well-being of all our countries, we must strengthen the economic foundation and deepen trade, investments and industrial cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.