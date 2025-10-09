3.69 BYN
Lukashenko Urges CIS Leaders to Strengthen Economic Foundations
Text by:Editorial office news.by
At a narrow-format meeting of the CIS Heads of State Council, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko spoke of the need to strengthen the economic foundation within the Commonwealth, BelTA reported.
"Economics and competition underlie many, if not all, modern conflicts. To prevail in this struggle, ensure sustainable development, and improve the well-being of all our countries, we must strengthen the economic foundation and deepen trade, investments and industrial cooperation," Alexander Lukashenko said.
"Let us not lose what our generations have built. Let us see each other as partners first and foremost, and expand cooperation as much as possible without any closed topics," the Belarusian leader urged.