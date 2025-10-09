Alexander Lukashenko to Attend CIS Summit in Dushanbe

President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus, currently on a working visit to Tajikistan, will participate in the upcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

This summit is being described by many as a special occasion, and there are numerous reasons for this. The leaders of the CIS countries will review a broad agenda in Dushanbe, including the creation of an entirely new format, "CIS Plus," and the granting of observer status to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) within the CIS framework. For details on the leaders' agenda, refer to the BELTA report.

The CIS Heads of State Council plans to consider approximately twenty questions

It is known that around twenty issues will be on the agenda for the CIS leaders. On the eve of the organization's 35th anniversary next year, a number of initiatives aimed at strengthening its international standing are to be discussed. These include the establishment of the "CIS Plus" format and the provision of observer status to the SCO within the CIS.

Topics on the agenda also include energy security, military cooperation, border security, and the fight against transnational crime.

One of the most significant points for Belarus is a joint declaration by the CIS leaders concerning the upcoming 40th anniversary of the Chernobyl disaster. Coordinated actions by CIS countries regarding this issue will be discussed in conjunction with the upcoming session of the UN General Assembly.

Ahead of President Lukashenko’s arrival in Dushanbe, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov shared insights with journalists. He highlighted the importance and significance of the CIS Heads of State Council in Dushanbe: "The upcoming summit is not only a platform for dialogue among like-minded countries—those leading CIS nations, building their independence under similar conditions and developing cooperation within this international organization across various directions."

The Minister emphasized that the CIS was established nearly 35 years ago and has since evolved into a serious international organization. Nonetheless, the organization continues to develop, with numerous examples confirming its progress. Among these are discussions on expanding opportunities for new participants and clarifying the status of other states within the CIS.

Moreover, the Minister added that such events provide excellent opportunities for leaders to meet and resolve bilateral issues.

The "CIS Plus" Format as a Platform for International Cooperation

One key issue on the summit agenda is the creation of the "CIS Plus" format. Similar formats already exist in other international bodies—for example, "SCO Plus" and "BRICS Plus"—so considering it within the CIS was only a matter of time.

It is anticipated that "CIS Plus" will enable countries to participate as both partners and observers, even if they are not formal members of the organization. For instance, members of the SCO and the SCO itself could join "CIS Plus."

Regarding the SCO, leaders plan to consider granting the organization observer status within the CIS at the summit.

President Lukashenko has previously expressed his views on this matter. On September 30, in Minsk, he met with heads of government delegations involved in sessions of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and the CIS Heads of Government Council. Among the topics he highlighted was the initiative to create the "CIS Plus" format. The Belarusian leader expressed clear support: "Belarus welcomes our Kazakh colleagues' initiative to establish a 'CIS Plus' format as a new platform for multilateral cooperation between CIS participants and international partners."

Belarusian Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov also shared his thoughts on the prospects for "CIS Plus" with journalists. "Time will tell how much demand this format will have. I believe there is particular interest among those countries bordering the CIS member states, as they tend to want to understand what’s happening and develop cross-border cooperation with us," he said.

He also noted that other countries sympathetic to the CIS's goals might show interest, and the potential geographic scope of "CIS Plus" could be quite extensive.

The Role of CIS in Building a Just World Order

During the same meeting, President Lukashenko pointed out that the majority of the world community seeks cooperation based on principles of equality and mutual respect—without diktats, threats, illegal restrictions, or coercion. This was recently reaffirmed at the SCO summit held in China.

"Belarus sees the CIS and the EAEU as serious participants in the process of creating a fair, multi-polar world order," he stated. "In fact, through the EAEU and CIS, a multi-level mechanism for regional interaction has been formed, aimed at integrating efforts."

According to Lukashenko, the CIS should establish itself as a respected and influential organization that actively promotes the strengthening of equal relations in political and humanitarian spheres. There is also the possibility of enhancing its role on the international stage, a topic Belarusian President regularly discusses at such forums.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Ryzhenkov also emphasized the importance of boosting the CIS's authority and influence. "There has been much talk that the CIS was created mainly to facilitate a smooth exit from the Soviet Union. But over time, even countries that have suspended their participation continue to implement numerous agreements providing them with special conditions in trade and customs spheres. So, the situation isn't so straightforward," he noted.