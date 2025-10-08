Poland Refuses to Accept Illegal Immigrants

Nawrocki refused to accept illegal immigrants on Polish soil. Warsaw will not agree to any action by European institutions aimed at resettling illegal migrants. He stated this in a letter to von der Leyen ahead of several important decisions to be made by the European Commission.

According to the head of the Polish regime, the solution to the problem of illegal migration cannot be sending refugees to Central and Eastern European countries. He also recalled the million Ukrainian refugees in Poland and emphasized that he will not agree to the implementation of the Pact on Migration and Asylum in his country.