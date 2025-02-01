3.44 RUB
US government planned meetings with Russia and Ukraine
The US government has planned meetings and contacts with Russia and Ukraine, US President Donald Trump said at the Andrews Air Force Base near Washington, TASS reports.
"We had a very busy weekend. We're dealing with Israel. We have meetings and talks scheduled with various parties, including Ukraine and Russia," he said, adding that "those discussions are actually going pretty well."
Earlier, the US President stated that the American side is in contact with the Russian side regarding the settlement of the situation in Ukraine and he is counting on a talk with Russian President Vladimir Putin.