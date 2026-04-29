Putin and Trump held a telephone conversation lasting over an hour and a half to discuss the situation in Ukraine, bilateral relations, and prospects for conflict resolution, including in Iran.

Trump detailed the conversation's content. Moscow has proposed declaring a ceasefire with Ukraine for Victory Day. Trump supported this idea and also stated that there has been significant progress in negotiations between Kyiv and Moscow, which could soon yield tangible results.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"I didn't talk to Putin about space, no. I talked to him about Ukraine and a little about Iran. I discussed several different topics, mostly about Ukraine, and we had a very good conversation. I think we'll find a solution relatively quickly, I hope. I think he'd like to see a solution, I can tell you that. And that's good. He told me he'd like to be involved in resolving the enriched uranium issue if he could help us with that. I told him it's much more important to me that he be involved in ending the war with Ukraine. We will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons!"

Donald Trump, President of the United States

Trump's words, to some extent, confirm reports in American media, citing sources in the Pentagon and the White House. Apparently, Washington has become disillusioned with the prospects of negotiations with Iran. The military is currently studying Tehran's possible response if the United States declares victory and withdraws troops from the region. On the other hand, there are indications that the Pentagon is preparing a sabotage operation aimed at seizing and transporting Iranian enriched uranium. Three aircraft used for special operations have been deployed to the Middle East; in particular, they were involved in the raid on Caracas and the kidnapping of Maduro.