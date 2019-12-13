3.42 RUB
10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk
On November 4, 10 territorial commissions for the election of President of the Republic of Belarus - nine district and one city commission - were formed in Minsk.
The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the Presidium of Minsk City Council of Deputies and Minsk City Executive Committee. The commissions themselves have been formed with the maximum number of members: 13 people have been approved in the city and 11 in the district commissions. All of them have business qualities, initiative and great experience of participation in the public life of the country. A significant part of the candidates are representatives of various political parties.
These are the Liberal Democratic Party, the Communist Party, as well as "Belaya Rus" and the Republican Party of Labor and Justice. Among public associations are the Belarusian Women's Union and the Belarusian Republican Youth Union. We expect that all the territorial election commissions formed in Minsk are capable teams. They will ensure the necessary pace of work on the organization of the election of the head of state.
The election of the President of the Republic of Belarus is scheduled for January 26, 2025.
