10 territorial commissions for election of President of Republic of Belarus formed in Minsk

On November 4, 10 territorial commissions for the election of President of the Republic of Belarus - nine district and one city commission - were formed in Minsk.

The decision was taken at a joint meeting of the Presidium of Minsk City Council of Deputies and Minsk City Executive Committee. The commissions themselves have been formed with the maximum number of members: 13 people have been approved in the city and 11 in the district commissions. All of them have business qualities, initiative and great experience of participation in the public life of the country. A significant part of the candidates are representatives of various political parties.