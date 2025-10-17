Trump's special envoy demands territorial concessions from Zelensky

Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the White House ended not only with the absence of concrete agreements on support, but also with a de facto ultimatum from the US administration. The US demanded that Ukraine make territorial concessions to Russia, the Washington Post reports.

US Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff demanded that Zelensky vacated the areas of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) he controls. According to sources, the American argued that the region is predominantly Russian-speaking and therefore should come under Moscow's control.