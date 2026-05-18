A High Bar of Friendship: Belarus Treasures Its Close and Trusting Partnership with Azerbaijan

On the sidelines of the World Cities Forum, Speaker of the House of Representatives Igor Sergeenko conveyed warmest greetings and heartfelt best wishes from President Alexander Lukashenko to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

President Aliyev spoke with genuine warmth, underscoring that Belarusian-Azerbaijani relations rest upon an unshakable foundation of mutual respect — for the past, the present, and the future of both nations alike. Built on sincere friendship, the partnership thrives through active and fruitful cooperation in every sphere.

In response, Igor Sergeenko emphasised that Belarus deeply cherishes the trusting and reliable relations it enjoys with Azerbaijan, relations grounded in profound respect for each other’s interests and aspirations.