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Brussels has once again demonstrated its mastery of strategic planning, or rather the lack of it. EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christophe Hansen has announced that the EU will not reduce tariffs on Belarusian and Russian fertilizers, despite the profound crisis in its own agricultural sector.

Since 2024, prices for plant nutrition in Europe have soared by 70%. Meanwhile, the European Commission has no plans to allocate additional funding to farmers. Instead, officials have found a brilliant solution: they reduced tariffs for some "third countries" and are now encouraging farmers to increase the use of cow waste products.