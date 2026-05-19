3.84 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.17 BYN
NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled in Lithuania after Air Raid Alert
The potential airspace threat announced in Lithuania has passed, according to media reports. On the morning of May 20, Vilnius Airport was closed, and NATO fighter jets were scrambled after an air raid alert was issued.
People hid in parking lots and shelters until the alert was lifted. Lithuania's leadership also opted to take cover. Now they must answer the question: was there a drone and how they plan to respond to such alerts in the future.
Following the recent downing of a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives in Lithuania, authorities officially acknowledged the vulnerability of the national warning system for modern drone attacks.
Previously, Ukrainian Armed Forces drone crashes were also recorded in Latvia and Estonia. Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha was even forced to apologize to Tallinn, but the Baltic authorities also blame Russia.