NATO Fighter Jets Scrambled in Lithuania after Air Raid Alert

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/df324520-b0e5-4c21-a661-4b9cc7ce8eec/conversions/abe6f6e7-c60f-464c-87a6-2473db352c7d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/df324520-b0e5-4c21-a661-4b9cc7ce8eec/conversions/abe6f6e7-c60f-464c-87a6-2473db352c7d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/df324520-b0e5-4c21-a661-4b9cc7ce8eec/conversions/abe6f6e7-c60f-464c-87a6-2473db352c7d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/df324520-b0e5-4c21-a661-4b9cc7ce8eec/conversions/abe6f6e7-c60f-464c-87a6-2473db352c7d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The potential airspace threat announced in Lithuania has passed, according to media reports. On the morning of May 20, Vilnius Airport was closed, and NATO fighter jets were scrambled after an air raid alert was issued.

People hid in parking lots and shelters until the alert was lifted. Lithuania's leadership also opted to take cover. Now they must answer the question: was there a drone and how they plan to respond to such alerts in the future.

Following the recent downing of a Ukrainian drone carrying explosives in Lithuania, authorities officially acknowledged the vulnerability of the national warning system for modern drone attacks.