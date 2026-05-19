Poland and Estonia Recommend Kiev to be more Careful when Launching UAVs

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Warsaw has demanded that Ukraine no longer allow Ukrainian drones to fly over NATO airspace. The Polish Ministry of Defense has urged Kiev to be more careful when selecting targets.

According to Estonian media, Tallinn has issued a similar statement, demanding that Kiev take measures to eliminate the risks associated with drones in NATO airspace.

Over the past two days, the number of such incidents has increased sharply, affecting Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. NATO fighter jets have been scrambled several times.