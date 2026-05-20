US charges 94-year-old Raúl Castro with murder and destruction of aircraft

US authorities have charged one of the leaders of the Cuban Revolution, Army General Raúl Castro, with murder and the destruction of an aircraft. This follows from records posted in the electronic database of the Federal Court for the Southern District of Florida, BELTA reports.

Specifically, US prosecutors have charged 94-year-old Castro with four counts of murder, two counts of destruction of an aircraft, and conspiracy to murder US citizens.

Five other people are named as defendants in this case.