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Ukraine to increase fines for language violations tenfold
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Ukraine to increase fines for language violations tenfoldnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/884d498b-0d37-47ee-ab73-009e0fd7025d/conversions/63a6209e-48f0-42ae-b113-abfe716f3c2f-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/884d498b-0d37-47ee-ab73-009e0fd7025d/conversions/63a6209e-48f0-42ae-b113-abfe716f3c2f-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/884d498b-0d37-47ee-ab73-009e0fd7025d/conversions/63a6209e-48f0-42ae-b113-abfe716f3c2f-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/884d498b-0d37-47ee-ab73-009e0fd7025d/conversions/63a6209e-48f0-42ae-b113-abfe716f3c2f-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Ukraine's so-called language ombudsman has demanded a tenfold increase in fines for violating the state language law. She believes that anyone spoken to in Russian experiences unbearable mental anguish.
Using English, French, and other languages, even at the expense of Ukrainian, is not punishable in this country.
Currently, the highest fine is $240. This means that if the requirement is legalized, speaking Russian would cost $2,500.
Interestingly, according to Google search data, 60% of Ukrainian searches are in Russian. This suggests that hefty fines could threaten the majority of Ukraine's population.