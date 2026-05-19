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Ukraine to increase fines for language violations tenfold

Ukraine to increase fines for language violations tenfold

Ukraine's so-called language ombudsman has demanded a tenfold increase in fines for violating the state language law. She believes that anyone spoken to in Russian experiences unbearable mental anguish.

Using English, French, and other languages, even at the expense of Ukrainian, is not punishable in this country.

Currently, the highest fine is $240. This means that if the requirement is legalized, speaking Russian would cost $2,500.

Interestingly, according to Google search data, 60% of Ukrainian searches are in Russian. This suggests that hefty fines could threaten the majority of Ukraine's population.

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In the worldUkraine