EU Auditors Lost Track of Covid Money

EU auditors have no idea where billions of coronavirus funds went. The European Court of Auditors published a report highlighting the critical lack of transparency in the distribution of the EU's anti-crisis fund.

Brussels allocated €577 billion to member states to address the consequences of the pandemic. However, auditors acknowledged that tracking these funds is virtually impossible. In the 10 countries audited, almost 100% of the largest recipients were local ministries and agencies. Furthermore, there is no public information about the private companies to which the funds were subsequently channeled.