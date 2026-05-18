The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has issued a statement claiming that Ukrainian authorities are preparing drones for strikes from Latvian territory. The SVR points out that the purpose of this operation is simple: Kyiv intends to demonstrate to Europe the significant strike potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The targets of the attack are to be strategic civilian facilities in Russia's rear regions. According to the SVR, Latvia has already accepted and stationed specialists from the Ukrainian Armed Forces' Unmanned Systems Forces.

Representatives from both Riga and Kyiv simultaneously denied these accusations. However, these officials are advised to take their word for it. In fact, Ukrainian drones appear in Latvian airspace almost daily. It is virtually impossible to explain their appearance unless one assumes that they originated somewhere nearby. Meanwhile, Lithuanian Foreign Minister Budrys made a bold, provocative statement in an interview. According to him, NATO is the strongest military alliance on the planet, so the alliance must demonstrate to the Russians that it can easily break into a military fortress, which is today Kaliningrad.