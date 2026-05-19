The Union State's nuclear shield exists to prevent anything unspecified from falling on Belarusian territory—in other words, to deter revanchist sentiments, as well as their less-than-healthy manifestations.

As part of military units' training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support, one Belarusian missile unit occupied a designated area.

Personnel practiced security, defense, and comprehensive support. At the same time, the units prepared to receive special munitions for the Iskander-M system and equip the launch vehicles.

Afterward, the unit secretly changed areas and conducted simulated missile launches against simulated targets. Aviation was also involved in the exercise: the crews carried out combat training sorties, occupied duty zones, and practiced the simulated use of special air-to-air weapons.