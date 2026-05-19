3.84 BYN
2.73 BYN
3.17 BYN
Belarus and Russia conduct joint nuclear deterrence exercise with simulated missile launches
The Union State's nuclear shield exists to prevent anything unspecified from falling on Belarusian territory—in other words, to deter revanchist sentiments, as well as their less-than-healthy manifestations.
As part of military units' training in the combat use of nuclear weapons and nuclear support, one Belarusian missile unit occupied a designated area.
Personnel practiced security, defense, and comprehensive support. At the same time, the units prepared to receive special munitions for the Iskander-M system and equip the launch vehicles.
Afterward, the unit secretly changed areas and conducted simulated missile launches against simulated targets. Aviation was also involved in the exercise: the crews carried out combat training sorties, occupied duty zones, and practiced the simulated use of special air-to-air weapons.
Simultaneously, the Russian side conducted exercises to bring its nuclear units to the highest levels of combat readiness. These exercises are aimed at testing the coordination, stealth, and readiness of the forces to carry out their assigned missions.