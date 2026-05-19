Under the pressure of the energy crisis, the UK has finally decided to make a political U-turn. The country's authorities have eased sanctions against Moscow and permanently lifted the ban on imports of fuel made from Russian oil. The general license comes into effect today.

The document permits the supply of diesel and aviation fuel if the raw materials were processed at refineries in third countries. London was forced to take this step by the acute energy shortage caused by the conflict in the Middle East and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.