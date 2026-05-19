Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues statement regarding wounding of Belarusian in Poland

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued an official statement regarding the recent incident in Poland, which nearly led to tragic consequences.

A Belarusian citizen was shot on May 12, 2026, in Poland. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs explained that, according to information received, Polish law enforcement officers mistook a group of Belarusians for members of a criminal group, which led to the use of weapons.

"This incident raises serious doubts about the actual level of security declared by the Polish side," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted. Therefore, they recommended that Belarusian citizens take such risks into account when planning trips abroad. "As experience shows, it cannot be ruled out that a law-abiding citizen could be mistaken for an offender and subjected to disproportionate force," the Foreign Ministry noted.

At the same time, the Foreign Ministry welcomed the initiation of investigative actions by the Polish prosecutor's office and the classification of the incident as abuse of power. "We expect an objective investigation, identification of the perpetrators, and their prosecution," the Foreign Ministry emphasized.