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Five Countries Propose Phased Approach to EU Membership for Western Balkans
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Five EU countries have proposed a phased accession for the Western Balkans. The initiative was put forward by Austria, Italy, Slovakia, Slovenia, and the Czech Republic. These countries believe the new approach will help the European Union strengthen its geopolitical influence and counter the impact of Moscow or Beijing.
The authors describe the proposed model as systematic sectoral integration. However, safeguards should be provided in the event that a country enjoying special access to the EU market begins to retreat.