Belarusian Foreign Ministry reaffirms support for "one China" principle

The Belarusian Foreign Ministry reaffirmed our country's unwavering and firm position on supporting the territorial integrity of the People's Republic of China.

Responding to a question from a Xinhua News Agency correspondent, a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry reiterated Minsk's commitment to the "one China" principle.

"Guided by the spirit of an all-weather and comprehensive strategic partnership with the People's Republic of China, as well as its international obligations, the Republic of Belarus consistently adheres to the "one China" principle. Our country believes that there is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an integral part of it," emphasized Ruslan Varankov, Head of the Information and Digital Diplomacy Department and Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry.

According to him, Belarus notes the enduring significance of UN General Assembly Resolution 2758 as a document that enshrines these political and legal realities. "Belarus consistently supports China's efforts to preserve national unity, respects its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and opposes any form of external interference in its internal affairs," stated Ruslan Varankov.