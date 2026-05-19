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US Senate limits Trump's powers on Iran

US Senate limits Trump's powers on Iran

The US Senate, on its eighth attempt, has supported a resolution to limit President Donald Trump's war powers.

The initiative, which requires the White House to obtain mandatory congressional approval for any major military operations against Iran, received 50 votes in favor, with 47 opposed. The document was supported not only by its Democratic sponsors, but also by four Republicans.

However, it's too early to celebrate the opposition – this is only the first step. The bill still has to pass the lower house, and Trump himself is highly likely to veto the resolution, which Congress simply doesn't have the votes to override.

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