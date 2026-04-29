Belarus Calls for Root Causes Examination of Ukrainian Conflict at OSCE Meeting in Vienna

"We took the floor to once again turn attention to Belarus's repeated call to participating States, including past and current OSCE Chairmanships, to seriously consider the root causes and origins of the current conflict in Europe in order to find a way to resolve it as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, this call has remained unheeded, " Dapkiunas noted.

The Permanent Representative of Belarus also emphasized: "We want to organize our reflections around three simple questions. Question one: who sank the Titanic? The overwhelming majority of people are convinced that it was a huge iceberg. Only a few would answer that the Titanic was sunk by the people who controlled its course and speed. The ice mountain, however, was governed solely by the logic of its existence. The ice mountain was an immutable reality, unaffected by the strength of human rejection, anger, disagreement, or resentment. We cite this example as a symbol of the variability of human reactions to insurmountable circumstances, to objective reality."