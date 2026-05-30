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1 June - Belarus Celebrates International Children's Day
Text by:Editorial office news.by
International Children's Day is celebrated in Belarus on June 1. More than 1.7 million children under the age of 18 live in the country, representing one in five residents. There are approximately 120,000 large families raising over 390,000 children in Belarus.
National legislation provides for a system of benefits for families related to the birth and upbringing of children: 11 types of benefits in total.
Supporting families with children is a state priority. 3.7 billion rubles have been allocated for family and maternity benefits.