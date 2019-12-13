3.42 RUB
CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus
Seven people are nominated as candidates for President of the Republic of Belarus. This was reported to journalists by CEC chairman Igor Karpenko, BelTA informs.
"A total of 11 applications were submitted to the CEC. We registered 7 initiative groups. Four were rejected for various reasons. An incomplete package of documents was provided. In addition, some had less members of the initiative group than it is stipulated by the law, after checking the accuracy of the submitted information," said Igor Karpenko.
The presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for January 26, 2025.
