PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus

Image
BelTA

Seven people are nominated as candidates for President of the Republic of Belarus. This was reported to journalists by CEC chairman Igor Karpenko, BelTA informs.

"A total of 11 applications were submitted to the CEC. We registered 7 initiative groups. Four were rejected for various reasons. An incomplete package of documents was provided. In addition, some had less members of the initiative group than it is stipulated by the law, after checking the accuracy of the submitted information," said Igor Karpenko.

The presidential elections in Belarus are scheduled for January 26, 2025.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All