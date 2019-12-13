CEC: 7 people nominated as candidates for President of Belarus

Seven people are nominated as candidates for President of the Republic of Belarus. This was reported to journalists by CEC chairman Igor Karpenko, BelTA i nforms .

"A total of 11 applications were submitted to the CEC. We registered 7 initiative groups. Four were rejected for various reasons. An incomplete package of documents was provided. In addition, some had less members of the initiative group than it is stipulated by the law, after checking the accuracy of the submitted information," said Igor Karpenko.