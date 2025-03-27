"Elections comply with national electoral legislation." Belarus CEC on EU sanctions

"There's no need to organize electoral bacchanalia in sovereign states," reads the statement. - The assessment of the presidential elections in Belarus was given by numerous international organizations and observers. The election monitoring was conducted by 486 observers from 52 countries, including 17 EU countries. The elections were recognized as compliant with the national electoral legislation and the Convention on Standards of Democratic Elections, Electoral Rights and Freedoms in the CIS member-states. We would like to know what international standards the EU is talking about? If these are the standards applied in the Romanian elections, we did not sign up to such standards," noted in the Central Election Commission.