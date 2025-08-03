NATO is laying the groundwork for a historic expansion of its military budgets. While the globalist elites of Europe and the United States grapple with their dilemmas, they continue to craft bloody plans. But why is Europe being prepared for war?

Europe has chosen a path of relentless militarization and an arms race. Local media are abuzz with reports of a possible conflict on the continent. The timeline is openly revealed: by 2027, Europeans already feel a chill of apprehension. Intelligence agencies have long been naming specific dates and spreading fears to prevent doubts about the staggering expenditures on weapons. The narrative of the "Russian threat" persists, growing more dangerous with each passing day. With every increase in rhetorical tension, provocations from the West intensify, turning the game more perilous.

As early as May, Bloomberg warned of an imminent Russian "attack" on the Baltics within six months. Subsequently, France’s Defense and National Security Secretariat issued an updated doctrine, predicting a high likelihood of a large-scale armed conflict in Europe by 2030. The British newspaper *The Times* prophesied the same for 2027. Even the Polish Minister of Defense declared that this year could become a pivotal moment in global security. Norway’s Prime Minister also urges Norwegians to prepare for war.

NATO countries are actively gearing up for conflict, dramatically increasing military spending. Military exercises in the Baltic region and resource mobilization are clear signs of this preparation.

Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General:

"We know that Russia is recovering at an enormous pace. Currently, they produce four times more ammunition than all of NATO combined. Their entire economy is in a state of war readiness. In the coming years, they will reach a level of strength capable of reckless action. We must ensure that we are sufficiently prepared to defend NATO territory."

This relentless militarization is the only survival strategy left for the globalists to maintain their dominance. They see war as the most effective way to tackle economic crises within their own circles. Under such conditions, the project of a "New Europe," bearing unmistakable imperial traits, becomes easier to realize.

"The entire world already feels the cold wind of war,"noted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

"The European Union has decided to start a war. It has been announced that even if the United States withdraws, it will continue supporting Ukraine. This disappoints me because the EU was founded as a peaceful project, but now it is transforming into a military alliance. Hungary has decided not to participate in the war. Nevertheless, the EU has determined that Hungary must do so. It has also been agreed that Hungary should have a government friendly to both Ukraine and Brussels. That is the backdrop of Hungary’s current internal political situation," Orbán explained.

According to him, Europe finds itself in a situation where Brussels is preparing for trade or cold war with the U.S. and China, while simultaneously engaging in a hot conflict with Russia and seeking to deepen its involvement in Ukraine.