Türk: Israel's food restrictions in Gaza may be a crime against humanity

Israel's restriction of access to food for the civilian population of Gaza may be qualified as a crime against humanity, creating intolerable living conditions, RIA Novosti writes with reference to the statement of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.

"Israel continues to severely restrict access of humanitarian aid to Gaza, and the volume of aid allowed to be brought in is far from necessary... Denying civilians access to food may amount to a war crime, and potentially a crime against humanity," the document says.

Türk added that third countries should refrain from facilitating violations of international law committed by any party to the conflict, and use all possible leverage to prevent such violations and stop them.

"The images and videos of people starving in Gaza are heartbreaking and unbearable. It is an affront to humanity that we have reached this point. It is yet another reminder that the violence must end once and for all. Saving lives must be everyone's priority," said the head of the UN OHCHR.

He also believes that the International Committee of the Red Cross should be given immediate access to the remaining hostages in Gaza.

On August 4, the Gaza authorities reported that Israel had allowed only 674 trucks to enter the Strip after partially resuming humanitarian aid to Palestinians on July 27, which covers no more than 14% of the population's needs.

According to the Gaza authorities, about 600 trucks with humanitarian aid should be allowed into the Strip daily to meet the minimum needs of the Strip's residents for food, basic necessities, fuel and medicine.

On July 26, the Israeli government decided to resume airdrops of humanitarian aid to residents of the Palestinian semi-exclave.

A decision was also made to create humanitarian corridors for UN convoys that will deliver food and medicine to Gaza residents.