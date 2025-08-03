Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus to Visit Indonesia from August 5 to 7

From August 5 to 7, Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov will undertake a working visit to the Republic of Indonesia, reports BELTA, citing the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The program includes negotiations with Indonesian government officials, discussions with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and meetings with representatives of other state bodies. The agenda encompasses a broad range of topics concerning bilateral cooperation, including the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, and the implementation of joint projects across industrial, agricultural, scientific-technical, educational, and humanitarian spheres.

Special attention will be given to strengthening collaboration within the agro-industrial complex, with an emphasis on promoting Belarusian machinery and exchanging technological expertise.

Additionally, the visit will feature exchanges of views on current international and regional issues, including cooperation within international organizations.