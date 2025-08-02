Since 2020, Belarus supplies 2,000 units of equipment to Zimbabwe

Since 2020, Zimbabwe has received around 2,000 units of machinery from Belarus. Active export sales began in that year when the country launched a program to mechanize agriculture. Two phases of the program have already been completed, and the third phase is currently in full swing.

Belarus provides significant support to Zimbabwe in the development of its agricultural sector, and the results are already impressive. To service Belarusian machinery and train local specialists, four service centers have been established across Zimbabwe.

"Delegations from other African countries visit Zimbabwe and see how the Republic of Belarus has entered the country, how it is opening service centers, and how it is training people. They find this very interesting. There have already been positive results in other African nations, thanks to the experience gained in Zimbabwe," stated Igor Marshalov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Zimbabwe.