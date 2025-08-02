A wave of unrest has surged across Europe, echoing from Warsaw to Berlin, fueled by growing dissatisfaction with migration policies and military expenditures. In the Polish city of Gierardów, dozens of activists gathered to protest against the influx of illegal migrants crossing from Germany. Representatives of the "Our Homeland" movement from Hungary also participated in the demonstration.

"The Germans are aware that migration poses a threat to them, and they seek to share this danger with the rest of Europe. But we refuse to accept that," declared Bogusław Chupka, a member of Poland's "National Movement" party.

Yozhef Sharkanay, a member of the "Movement for Our Homeland" in Hungary, expressed similar sentiments: "Today, we stand for what we have fought for centuries—freedom, homeland, and European Christian civilization. We must defend these values once again, together."

Poland has responded to the Western European migration policies with heightened border controls, extending border checks with Germany and Lithuania until October 4th amid rising tensions.

Meanwhile, in the German capital, Berlin, protests erupted against the root causes of mass migration. Hundreds of anti-war demonstrators marched through the city, calling for peace, disarmament, and Germany’s withdrawal from NATO and the EU. They also demanded an end to arms supplies to Ukraine. The protests were sparked by reports that Germany plans to increase military spending to €153 billion by 2029, aligning with NATO’s defense objectives.

"Germany must stop supplying weapons. We shouldn’t prepare for war; we need peace. We should leave the EU and NATO," insisted one activist.

Another protester at the anti-war rally in Berlin explained, "This militarization only benefits those already wealthy. Ordinary people risk their lives, while arms lobbyists profit from the money we generate. I think that’s the worst of all."

The Middle East remains a focal point of concern. A large rally in support of Gaza residents took place in Sydney, Australia. The event was notably massive, with the iconic Harbour Bridge filled with demonstrators. Among the protesters was Julian Assange, the founder of WikiLeaks. Thousands of supporters of Palestine also took to the streets of Melbourne.

The Gaza Strip continues to face a worsening humanitarian crisis. According to Gaza’s health authorities, the death toll from starvation and malnutrition has risen to 169, including 93 children. Efforts are underway to halt the catastrophe: Israel resumed air drops of humanitarian aid on July 26, and humanitarian corridors have been established for UN convoys.