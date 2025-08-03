Witkoff to arrive in Russia on the eve of Trump's ultimatum expiration

The White House will make another attempt to find common ground with the Kremlin on Ukraine. US President Donald Trump sent US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to make a diplomatic breakthrough.

The visit of the US President's Special Envoy to Russia can be expected on August 6. This was confirmed by American sources, as well as TASS sources.

In turn, Moscow does not rule out a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Witkoff. The Kremlin reported that they are "always happy" to have contacts with him and consider the meetings "important, meaningful and very useful."