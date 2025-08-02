Belarus Develops Industrial Cooperation with Southeast Asia

Recently, Belarus has been strengthening its relations with Southeast Asian nations. This was highlighted by Vladimir Borovikov, the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Belarus to Vietnam, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar.

For example, in Vietnam, a Mazda vehicle assembly plant is already operational. This factory will soon begin producing right-hand drive vehicles, which will be supplied to markets in third countries.

"Now, it is necessary simply to translate these relations into the development of trade, new forms of cooperation, and the creation of joint products for markets in the countries I mentioned, as well as for the Belarusian market, to gain access to third-country markets," stated Vladimir Borovikov.